Ryan Callinan and Jackson Baker clear first hurdle in Portugal

Ryan Callinan edged out defending world champion Filipe Toledo as he and Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker avoided the elimination round at the Portugal Pro.
The third stop on the Championship Tour started on Saturday night (AEDT) at Supertubos after three lay days and the Novocastrians navigated messy four-to-six feet conditions in their opening heats to make the round of 32.
Callinan, joint 16th in the battle to stay inside the top 22 ahead of the mid-season cut, faced Toledo and Frenchman Tiago Carrique.
The goofy-footer stayed busy and led at the halfway point after two big frontside hits gave him a 4.23 for a 7.66 best two-wave total. Toledo grabbed a second score of 3.67 with five minutes left to sit on 7.34 but Callinan extended his lead a minute later with a frontside air earning a 4.73 (8.98 total). Toledo (7.34) progressed in second but he and Carrique (7.1) could not improve their tally. Callinan was pleased to get one over on Toledo.
"The world champ is obviously the pinnacle of the sport, but it's just taking it as the same as every heat and trying just to perform as best as I can with the waves I get," Callinan said. "And it was really hard out there, so I was lucky enough that I kind of scraped into a few waves and made it work for me, but it's always nice to get a scalp on the world champ."
Natural-footer Baker, equal 24th in the rankings, skipped the elimination round with second in his heat. Brazilian Yago Dora (12.44) won ahead of Baker (11.67) and Japan's Kanoa Igarashi (7.7). Baker shone on his forehand, peeling off two-turn combinations for best scores of 6.0 and 5.67.
As part of the celebration of International Women's Day, each surfer was wearing the name of an inspiring female on their jerseys.
Callinan chose gym training partner and skateboarding Olympian Poppy Starr Olsen, while Baker picked five-time world surfing champion Carissa Moore. Baker trains alongside Moore with Newcastle coach Mitch Ross.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
