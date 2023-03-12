Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ryan Callinan and Jackson Baker clear first hurdle in Portugal

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 12 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ryan Callinan edged out defending world champion Filipe Toledo as he and Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker avoided the elimination round at the Portugal Pro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.