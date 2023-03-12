Edgeworth Eagles fight back to maintain perfect start to NPL season

It was a case of so far so good for Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness after his side came back from a goal down to beat Broadmeadow 2-1 on Sunday and maintain a winning start to the NPL men's Northern NSW season.
The Eagles, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle Olympic a week earlier, had the bulk of possession early at Jack McLaughlan Oval but the visitors opened the scoring through Jarred Baker in the 36th minute.
A poor touch in defence off a Jake Harris long ball fell to Baker at the top of the Eagles box and he fired into the top-right corner of goals.
The Eagles equalised via a volleyed Josh Rose finish in the 51st minute after late pre-season addition Joe Melmeth evaded defenders close to goal before finding the veteran with a chipped ball.
Recruits Andrew Pawiak and Tom Curran combined for the winner on 72 minutes. Pawiak hit a long ball to Curran, who chipped advancing keeper Cesar Serpa to score.
McGuinness was happy with his team's composure in the second half.
"I thought in the first half we were decent but we didn't really get anything out of it, then we found ourselves 1-0 down off a mistake," McGuinness said.
"But we've worked on a few things and I asked them to persevere on what we'd worked on, and that we need a reaction, and we got it.
"I thought we were good value for it. They threw a few people at us at the end, they had to, and Baker is a threat all the time. But we were decent and I was pleased for them. I knew we had two tough games to start and now we've got a third and a fourth [in Weston and Lambton Jaffas].
"So far, so good. It was a good pre-season, we've prepared well, we've got a pretty deep squad and they all contributed today, which is pleasing. And they are pretty close, they all get on, and that's half the battle."
At Lisle Carr Oval, super strikes from Dean Pettit and Regan Lundy helped Charlestown beat Valentine 3-0 and also go two for two.
Nigel Boogaard put Charlestown up in the 36th minute with a header from a corner. In the 43rd minute, Pettit struck a crisp shot from outside the 18-yard box that went in off the crossbar. Lundy scored in the 59th with a 30-metre strike that dribbled over the line off the keeper's desperate parry attempt.
On Saturday, Connor Heydon scored twice then was sent off in Weston's 3-0 home win over Lambton Jaffas.
Heydon tapped in a saved penalty in the 28th minute then a blocked Cooper Buswell shot in the 49th. Buswell scored with a quality strike in the 34th.
In the 81st minute, Heydon earned a straight red card for a late shoulder on Dylan Newbold which sparked a fracas. Jaffa Sam Webb was given a red card for third man in, while teammate Nathan Verity copped a second yellow.
At Alder Park, Maitland routed New Lambton 9-1. A hat-trick from Braedyn Crowley and doubles to James Thompson and Tyrell Paulson came after Ty Cousins and Will McFarlane scored for the Magpies in the first three minutes.
It continues a tough initiation to the NPL for New Lambton, who lost 1-0 to an eight-man Charlestown in week one. Maitland's first game against Jaffas was abandoned.
At Macquarie Field, an 88th-minute goal from Jackson Burston gave Olympic a 2-1 win over Lake Macquarie.
Max Cotton scored a long-range screamer for Olympic in the 33rd minute but Tomasz Kowalski equalised in the 69th off a fumbled attempt to catch a free kick. Jye Rodway set up the winner, taking the ball from halfway before cutting back for Burston to tap in.
At Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field, Will Cinello scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Adamstown against a 10-man Cooks Hill.
Joel Clissold put the hosts ahead in the 72nd minute with a thunderous free kick. Teammate Jamie Byrnes was marched for an off-the-ball incident in the 80th. Cinello was at the back post in the second minute of injury time to slot home for 1-1.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
