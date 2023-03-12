Newcastle Herald
Edgeworth Eagles fight back to maintain perfect start to NPL season

By Craig Kerry
March 12 2023 - 7:30pm
Broadmeadow's Keanu Moore and Edgeworth's Andrew Pawiak battle it out on Sunday. Picture Sproule Sports Focus

It was a case of so far so good for Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness after his side came back from a goal down to beat Broadmeadow 2-1 on Sunday and maintain a winning start to the NPL men's Northern NSW season.

