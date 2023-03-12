Kris Lees looks to next target for Almania after comeback Rosehill win

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees was eyeing the group 3 Manion Cup (2400m) at Rosehill next Saturday for Almania after the seven-year-old completed a stunning comeback to win for the first time since August 2018.
Almania, having only his sixth start in Australia across an injury-plagued two-and-a-half year stint, claimed the last at Rosehill on Saturday.
Sent out a $9 chance, the former Great Britain galloper was given a gun run by Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons on the rails, just worse than midfield, after a start in gate eight.
Gibbons then peeled him out on the turn and gave Almania clear running down the straight. The gelding hit the lead about the 200m mark and out-stayed Stroke Of Luck to take out the benchmark 78 handicap (1900m) by just under a length.
Lees praised the work of his team to get the Australian Bloodstock import back to the races after knee and tendon issues kept him off the scene for more than two years.
It was Almania's first win since he prevailed as a two-year-old at Sandown Park in Great Britain. He was a narrow second on debut in Australia at Flemington during the 2020 Melbourne Cup carnival.
"He's had two issues, one after the other, which forced two separate lay-offs. It was a little frustrating," Lees said.
"But he's raced really well ever since he's been back so he was deserved of a win."
It was Gibbons' 40th in town this season and left him four behind Tyler Schiller in the metropolitan apprentices' premiership.
"He's a really nice horse and it was a terrific ride from Dylan," Lees said post-race.
"He drew a wide gate and how the track's playing today, it's a bit favourable to be up on speed, and he just cut across their back and found the fence and he was able to pinch runs throughout. It was a really smart ride and won him the race."
Lees was considering a quick back-up for Almania in Saturday's $200,000 Manion Cup at Rosehill.
"He may run in the Manion Cup, we'll just look at the noms, or we may even keep him another week and go to the Albury Cup," he said.
The win capped a good day for Australian Bloodstock, the two-time Melbourne Cup-winning syndication company from the Hunter. They earlier claimed the group 3 Sky High Stakes (2000m) with William Haggas-trained Protagonist.
On Monday, Lees, Gibbons and Australian Bloodstock combine again when they chase black-type for filly Wolverine in the listed Canberra Guineas (1400m).
"It looks a good option for her, although she's drawn off the track," Lees said. "But she looks well in at the weights and it looks a nice race for her."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
