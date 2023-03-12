Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees looks to next target for Almania after comeback Rosehill win

By Craig Kerry
March 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Dylan Gibbons rides Almania to victory for boss Kris Lees at Rosehill on Saturday. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images.

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees was eyeing the group 3 Manion Cup (2400m) at Rosehill next Saturday for Almania after the seven-year-old completed a stunning comeback to win for the first time since August 2018.

