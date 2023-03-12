Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Tamara and Graeme Ball chase back-up victory with Is A Coco at Maitland

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara and Graeme Ball chase back-up victory with Is A Coco at Maitland

Camberwell trainers Tamara and Graeme Ball hope the favourable quick back-up for Is A Coco will help overcome a tougher assignment when she races at Maitland on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.