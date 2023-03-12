Tamara and Graeme Ball chase back-up victory with Is A Coco at Maitland

Camberwell trainers Tamara and Graeme Ball hope the favourable quick back-up for Is A Coco will help overcome a tougher assignment when she races at Maitland on Monday night.
The Balls had a winning double at The Gardens on Saturday night with Is A Coco and recent kennel addition Expelliarmus. They head to Maitland with Is A Coco in race eight, a 400m heat of a 1-3 win series.
Is A Coco led easily from box one at The Gardens to set up a three-metre win over 400m, but she has box seven at Maitland and the smart Impress Rocks on her outside.
"She's not really suited out there but she's learning," Tamara said. "She usually cuts hard to the fence, but she's starting to not come down as hard and run a bit straighter. But the eight is probably the winner. But she tries hard, she likes Maitland and a quick back-up as well."
Expelliarmus won on debut for the Balls over 272m as a $19 shot.
"That was actually quite a shock," she said.
"She's not long come to our kennel and we took it down for a bit of a trial, but it came off and I was really happy with the run."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
