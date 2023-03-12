Newcastle Herald
Mixed weekend as Newcastle Falcons open NBL1 East season against Sutherland on March 11, 2023: Round 1

By Brett Keeble
Updated March 12 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
Rachael McGinniskin, pictured in action for Newcastle in 2021, produced seven points and four rebounds as the Newcastle Falcons beat Sutherland in their NBL1 East season-opener on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle Falcons overcame the absence of import Nicole Munger to shut down Sutherland Sharks 66-52 and make a winning start to their NBL1 East season at Sutherland on Saturday.

Local News

