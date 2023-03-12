Newcastle Falcons overcame the absence of import Nicole Munger to shut down Sutherland Sharks 66-52 and make a winning start to their NBL1 East season at Sutherland on Saturday.
The Falcons had to settle for one up, one down from their trip to the Shire, however, as the men's team went down 76-71.
Munger was unable to suit up because of a concussion suffered during her Women's National Basketball League stint with Canberra Capitals but she hopes to be healthy enough to play in Newcastle's first home game of the season against Manly Warringah Sea Eagles next Saturday.
Her absence and injuries to other squad members left Newcastle coach Martin McLean with a rotation of just eight players but the Falcons never trailed against the 2022 runners-up and were always in control after building a 21-14 lead by quarter-time.
"You've got to be happy with an away win in game one, especially when we have been short on numbers," McLean said.
"We're extremely happy with our effort, even though the game was a little bit messy.
"We still had really good results in turnovers for and against, and in our rebounding - especially offensive boards - so we're looking forward to building on what we've delivered first up."
Guard Kate Kingham (19 points, three rebounds) and former Kilsyth Cobras forward Abi Curtin (11 points, nine rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots) led the Falcons in scoring.
Emily Foy (eight points, two rebounds), Rachael McGinniskin (seven points, four rebounds), Jess Relf (six points, six rebounds, two assists) and Sophie Kleeman (five points, four assists, three rebounds) also made valuable contributions.
Just two days after turning 17, NSW junior representative Hannah Chicken added eight points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals off the bench in an impressive NBL1 debut.
Playing without American guard Anthony Gaines, whose international clearance was not processed in time for him to take the court, Newcastle could not capitalise on a strong start in the men's game.
The Falcons led 30-20 at quarter-time and by as many as 13 points early in the second term but the Sharks responded with a 19-1 run on their way to establishing a 48-44 lead at the long break.
Newcastle's scoring drought continued in the third period, posting just eight points to trail 62-52 heading into the final term, and despite fighting hard to the end they fell five points short.
As a team, the Falcons shot seven from 30 from three-point range and were 28 of 70 overall.
Matur Maluach scored 17 of his team-high 19 points in the first half and Myles Cherry added 15 points and 17 rebounds.
Ryan Beisty contributed seven rebounds, five assists and two steals but was held to just two points on a rare cold shooting night. Beisty could not buy a basket, going none from eight from beyond the arc and one from 12 overall, epitomising Newcastle's shooting woes.
Foul trouble also hurt the Falcons, and guards Jaidyn Goodwin, Jakob Dorricott and Tom Akamarmoi all finished the game on the bench with five fouls.
The Falcons will welcome Manly to Newcastle Basketball Stadium next Saturday for their first home games of the season at 5pm (women) and 7:15pm (men).
