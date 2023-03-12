Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Supercars: David Reynolds recovers from tough day to top qualifying ahead of Sunday's shootout

By Max McKinney
Updated March 12 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:55am
David Reynolds. Picture by Peter Lorimer

David Reynolds has recovered from a tough slog in race one of the Newcastle 500 to finish fastest in qualifying ahead of the Top 10 Shootout for Sunday's race.

