DAVID Reynolds has secured pole position for the second Newcastle 500 race on Sunday.
A race winner on the Newcastle track in 2018, the Penrite Racing driver backed up his qualifying pace to record a lap time of 1:12.081.
It was only .005 of a second quicker than Walkinshaw Andretti driver Chaz Mostert.
Reynolds was the last driver out on track for the shootout after posting the fastest qualifying time.
The shootout was temporarily held up after veteran James Courtney crashed at turn seven where there had been an earlier multi-car pile up in the Aussie Racing Cars.
Broc Feeney also lost time through the same section.
It will be an all-Ford front two on the starting grid with Reynolds (Penrite Racing) and Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United).
Shane van Gisbergen, who won yesterday's race but has been stripped of the result, will start from fifth position.
The 95-lap, 250km race is due to start at 3.05pm.
Top 10 Shootout results
David Reynolds has recovered from a tough slog in race one of the Newcastle 500 to finish fastest in qualifying ahead of the Top 10 Shootout for Sunday's race.
The Penrite Racing driver, who was at one stage drifting along Nobbys Road as he approached horseshoe bend, clocked a 1:11.487 late in the 20-minute session to give himself the final crack at pole position in the 12.35pm shootout.
Reynolds finished 10th in Saturday's race - five spots worse than where he started on the grid.
After qualifying on Sunday, the 37-year-old - a renowned jokester - said he struggled with car issues in the opening race and physically in the heat.
"I'm not looking forward to 95 laps," he said ahead of today's 3.05pm race.
"Yesterday with about 50 laps to go I actually started to cry, I actually cried while I was trying to throw up in the car.
"I'm not sure whether I was having a heart-attack or a stomach ache.
"I was in a real world of hurt yesterday."
Asked by a broadcast commentator whether being last on the track in the shootout gave him any real advantage, Reynolds said: "Yes and no."
"It can be an advantage. It depends on, really, the track.
"These street tracks, it depends on the time of the day but they don't really get faster as the more cars run on them.
"We're just going to give it our best shot."
The Top 10 Shootout drivers:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
