IN the back of what looks like an oversized ambulance van is the Newcastle 500 Supercars event paramedics' HQ.
Operations, call-outs and concerns are managed by NSW Ambulance inspector and forward commander Todd Knowles, who was prepared for a busy three days as thousands of spectators poured into Newcastle foreshore.
To his surprise, most of the presentations have been low-acuity with racegoers acting responsibly and looking after themselves amid the weekend's sweltering heat.
"We've seen 11 patients over the last three days, a few of those have been transported to hospital but most of those presentations are of a low-acuity nature and if not they've been able to be assessed and treated on-site here with the assistance of St John Ambulance," he said.
"There's been no serious incidents which is really good.
"We're generally here for the higher acuity and if people need urgent care or transport to hospital, we're not necessarily seeing as many patients at the St John guys are."
NSW Ambulance has seven crews at the Newcastle 500 - two of those are dedicated to Supercars drivers and another as a special operations team.
Those crews work alongside St John Ambulance volunteers, who provide on-site assistance so NSW Ambulance paramedics can focus on more serious incidents.
Saturday's heat saw a few patients present with heat stroke and dehydration, Mr Knowles said.
"We had a few people who were dehydrated, so they can have low blood pressure, feel a bit clammy and unsteady on their feet," he said.
Paramedics responded to incidents at the concert headlined by Hilltop Hoods on Saturday night, but Mr Knowles said alcohol-related call outs have been kept at a minimum.
"Last night we transported three patients which I believe were alcohol-related," he said.
"If it gets to the point where we're taking an intoxicated person to hospital it's usually because they're not safe - nine times out of 10."
Crowds are expected to swell this afternoon for the major race.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
