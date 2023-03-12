Police tried to stop an Audi A1, they believed had been stolen, on the Pacific Highway at Belmont Sunday afternoon and when the driver failed to stop, officers gave chase.
The pursuit continued through surrounding streets, near Evans Street, before air support was leant by Polair and road spikes were deployed on the highway.
Police followed the vehicle into the Charlestown Square underground carpark on Pearson Street where the driver allegedly fled from the vehicle.
Police later found and arrested two men, aged 23 and 24, who were taken to Belmont Police Station where they were said to be assisting with inquiries.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.