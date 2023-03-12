BUSINESS owners inside and out of the Newcastle Supercars precinct say more needs to be done to help locals benefit from the massive influx of people, with one restaurant reporting a 70 per cent decline in sales.
Supercars was expecting a total crowd figure of more than 160,000 during the Newcastle 500 with the race returning after a three-year break due to COVID-19.
Bars and cafes inside the track were busy with customers over the weekend, including Bar Petite, the Great Northern Hotel, Customs House and Grain Store.
But it was again a tale of two cities for the business community. Some shop owners outside the track remained livid with the event and its effect on their turnover.
One Hunter Street mall trader said he had not made enough money on Friday to meet staff wages.
"We had a 30 per cent drop in the lead-up for probably a month. We have a 50 per cent drop while the event's on. Yesterday we were down 60 per cent," the trader said. "We'll probably be down for the next eight weeks. The thing that it's great for business is absolute bullshit."
Sticky Rice Thai Newcastle East owner Sawapon Karnjanapuwadol said the restaurant had seen a 70 per cent decline on Friday.
He said despite the massive influx of people into the city the decline was due to the difficulty in accessing the restaurant, which sits on one of the corners of the track, regulars being driven away by the race, the number of food stalls inside the precinct and the fact potential customers would need a race ticket to come in.
"Supercars said it was going to bring more patrons to the venues," Mr Karnjanapuwadol said. "We were down 70 per cent on Friday compared to a regular Friday."
He said he did not think there was much that could be done to help affected businesses.
"I guess we're just not in a good location," he said of his restaurant, positioned one block from Newcastle beach.
Sticky Rice decided to open over the weekend to try to take advantage of any hungry racegoers, but other restaurants in the city, including Scratchleys on the Wharf, closed their doors and decided it was not worth trading.
Lucy Glover from Ka-Fey cafe in the Hunter Street mall said the business had been proactive in trying to attract customers around the Supercars weekend, but something still needed to be done to help.
"It has affected our business massively," she said. "I have lost all my regular customers. They've all left. "We need a liaison officer to be able to talk to... so that we can actually get the benefit from the massive influx of people. We can see them but we just can't get them."
A TALE OF TWO CITIES
Hunter Business chief executive Bob Hawes said hotels were busy across the Lower Hunter, but businesses in the city were "concerned and not happy" about the reduction in trade while those further out were enjoying a boost in customers. He said the race showcased Newcastle in a positive light for those looking to visit or live in the city.
Cafes and restaurants close to the light rail were also reporting a stellar weekend of business.
"We've been super busy, it's been great," Nattali Souza manager at Ground Floor said
"We have been busy from the moment we opened until close and we have been loving having everyone here."
This sentiment was shared by Kellie Rowlatt, manager at Neighbours cafe situated right next to the Queens Wharf light rail stop.
"We haven't had as many locals, however we have had very lovely polite people and we have had more through the doors," she said.
"Ever since Friday we have been busy since 7am, from when we open, so we have benefitted from it greatly."
When asked if she thinks the race should come back to Newcastle the answer was clear - "I would love it".
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
