Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Inaugural Newcastle Triathlon series winners crowned in Morpeth after Maitland Triathlon

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Wooldridge and Kylie Scholz were crowned king and queen of the inaugural Newcastle Triathlon Series after their performances in the Maitland Triathlon at Morpeth on Sunday. Picture by Lee Pigott

Josh Wooldridge added another Maitland Triathlon title to his trophy cabinet at Morpeth on Sunday while also becoming the inaugural Newcastle series men's winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.