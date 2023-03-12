Josh Wooldridge added another Maitland Triathlon title to his trophy cabinet at Morpeth on Sunday while also becoming the inaugural Newcastle series men's winner.
Maitland's Kylie Scholz was third in her race but did enough to be crowned the women's series champion.
The Newcastle series victor was determined by results across the Sparke Helmore Triathlon (sprint distance) in November, Stockton's Island Triathlon (Olympic) in February and Maitland (long).
Wooldridge, from Bexley and a previous winner of the Maitland race, led throughout the course of two-kilometre swim, 60km cycle and 15km run.
He finished in two hours, 57 minutes and 55 seconds, well clear of second-placed Leon Sharp (3:04.39), of Ropes Crossing. The event also doubled as the NSW long course titles.
Erskineville's Meg Potter (3:40.51) won comfortably ahead of runner-up Ellen Glennan (3:53.28), from Woolaware, and Maitland's Kylie Scholz (3:56.02) in third.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
