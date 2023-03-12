Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle 500 Supercars: City of Newcastle mayor Nuatali Nelmes lauds event as a roaring success, hopes to nab five-year deal

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TOTAL 167,197 racegoers flooded this year's Newcastle 500 event marking the biggest crowd since its debut in 2017, according to organisers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.