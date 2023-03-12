Newcastle's Jason Sangha earns Sheffield Shield recall for NSW

NEWCASTLE'S Jason Sangha has been recalled to the NSW Sheffield Shield side after the selectors' axe fell on skipper Kurtis Patterson before the Blues' last match of the summer, starting on Tuesday against South Australia in Adelaide.
Sangha was dropped for the recent loss to Victoria in Albury, a result that left the Blues winless in nine games and staring down the barrel of their worst season in history.
The 23-year-old scored 34 and 16 in NSW's previous game, against Queensland at the Gabba, and 54 against Tasmania in the preceding fixture.
But after scoring 359 Shield runs at an average of 27.6 this season, with three half-centuries, he was sent back to their second XI side and responded with an innings of 119 last week.
"Jason Sangha was left out of our last match and went away and scored plenty of runs in this week's second Xl match," NSW coach coach Greg Shipperd said on Saturday.
Patterson has been one of the Blues' better performers with the former Test batsman hitting one of the team's two centuries in red-ball matches this season.
But his 417 runs at 29.78 and a double failure against Victoria earlier this month is still well short of the returns the Blues were after.
"Our batting group have been inconsistent recently in delivering the runs necessary to establish the match positions we were looking for," Shipperd said.
"We recognise it is a difficult decision to pass on your captain but we are confident Kurtis will regather and draw purpose from this call into the future.
"It was decided to support consistent and in-form batters in this season's last fixture, with the currency being runs."
Patterson's axing is made even more significant when considering the Blues are without experienced batsman Daniel Hughes, who has a calf injury.
It also means NSW will finish the season without the leaders they began the summer with, after coach Phil Jacques was shown the door in December.
Blake Nikitaras has also been dropped for the final round with Sangha recalled to the top order along with left-handed opener Ryan Hackney. Blake MacDonald is also a chance to debut along with fast bowler Ryan Hadley, with Sean Abbott unavailable due to Australian ODI duties and Trent Copeland now retired.
Moises Henriques will replace Patterson as captain for the match at Karen Rolton Oval.
Meanwhile, veteran opener Shaun Marsh will miss out on the chance of adding a second straight Sheffield Shield title to his name after confirming his retirement from Western Australia cricket, effective immediately.
Marsh led the Warriors to last season's success, and they will attempt to go back-to-back when they host the final against either Victoria or Queensland from March 23.
But Marsh, who is on the comeback trail from a broken finger, has decided to pull the pin before then, bringing an end to his glittering 22-year career with WA.
The 39-year-old will continue playing in the BBL, where he has another year to run on his contract with the Melbourne Renegades.
Marsh has battled knee, hamstring and calf injuries since the end of last season, and last month fractured a finger while playing a Shield match for WA.
He said he was feeling relieved after making the decision to retire.
"This year in particular has been really hard," Marsh said.
"It wasn't the way I sort of planned it after winning the Shield final last year.
"I had great expectations of myself to win another Shield but through injuries and what not it hasn't worked out how I wanted it to.
"I guess (retirement) has been on my mind for a little bit now and probably over the last few days it's sort of set in that it's the right decision to make.
"It's been an amazing journey, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I'd be here for 22 years and that's something that I'm very proud of.
