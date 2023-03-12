Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle's Jason Sangha earns Sheffield Shield recall for NSW

March 12 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Sangha has been recalled by NSW.

NEWCASTLE'S Jason Sangha has been recalled to the NSW Sheffield Shield side after the selectors' axe fell on skipper Kurtis Patterson before the Blues' last match of the summer, starting on Tuesday against South Australia in Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.