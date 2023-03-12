ELERMORE Vale's Michael Sherwell was left nursing a leg injury after Aussie Racing Cars carnage involving three local drivers at the Newcastle 500 on Sunday.
Unsure of the extent of the damage, Sherwell was limping back in the Nobbys Beach garage in the aftermath of a nasty, multi-vehicle prang at turn seven near Noahs.
Warners Bay's Charlotte Poynting and Merewether's Cody McKay were also caught in the pile up, but seemed to escape unscathed.
Sherwell, on debut in both his hometown event and the Supercars support category, had been lucky to even make the start line for the last two races following another crash on Saturday.
"The highs and lows of motorsport," Sherwell told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's been an awesome event being able to race at Newcastle, but motorsport knows how to kick you in the guts to match your highs.
"The boys worked so hard [overnight Saturday] - Loz and Tim and everyone. Even Johnny from EBC, he stayed back, he's one of the major sponsors. The guys that helped buy the car, they were the ones putting all this effort in.
"I went out there today to make them proud. I just wanted to go hard, keep my position and chip away."
In terms of initial diagnosis, having been struck by another vehicle on the driver's side door, Sherwell said his leg "isn't broken, but it's that close to being broken because it's already swelling".
Poynting, returning to Aussie Racing Cars at the Newcastle 500 after a recent hiatus, says that was the biggest incident she's experienced on the track.
"I don't know what happened with the guys in front, but I just come around that corner and had nowhere to go. I think there were 10 cars in it," Poynting said.
"Not that big [before], maybe a five-car pile up I've been in. That was full on. I was just sitting there bracing myself the whole time waiting for another car to hit me."
McKay, now engaged to fiance Aly following a Newcastle 500 proposal on Saturday, said it was one of those accidents with "no way to avoid it".
"The corner there at Noahs is probably one of the most thrilling and exhilarating corners. You're doing quite a fair bit of speed coming down the hill there," McKay said.
"It's one of the most challenging corners, I reckon, in Australia. But if we didn't have that we wouldn't have a challenging circuit."
Wallsend's Shaun Martin kept out of trouble and was the only Novocastrian to finish the fourth and final Aussie Racing Cars event at the Newcastle 500.
"So relieved to get through the weekend without having any carnage to the car," Martin said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
