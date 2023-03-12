A man found carrying a knife after a fight at Saturday night's Supercars concert at Foreshore Park will face court next month.
While police said they were generally happy with punters who attended the weekend's Newcastle 500 race and associated events, the brawl at the evening show was a blemish on an otherwise good weekend.
As the Newcastle Herald previously reported, two men - aged 21 and 22 - were escorted from the concert at about 7pm following a fight.
The younger man, from Belmont, was issued a court attendance notice for allegedly behaving in an offensive manner in a public place and hindering or resisting police in the execution of duty and will face Newcastle Local Court on April 20.
The older man, from Lake Macquarie, was fined for behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.
Police said on Monday morning they had also charged an acquaintance of the pair - a 24-year-old man - after a search uncovered a knife concealed in his clothing.
He will face court in Newcastle on April 13.
Despite the incident, NSW Police northern region commander Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna praised the overall behaviour of attendees and the greater community during Supercars weekend.
"We are pleased to say that the vast majority of Newcastle 500 racegoers were a pleasure to have in the city, with most people being respectful towards others at the event," he said on Monday morning.
"With minor exceptions, those who attended were well-behaved and cooperated with the directions of police, which allowed for the race and surrounding events to run safely."
