Newcastle Herald
Updated

Newcastle and Hunter weather: strong wind warning and cooler conditions

By Newsroom
Updated March 13 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 7:22am
Similar choppy conditions reported at Newcastle beaches. Picture by Dave Anderso/archive

UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm warning area has now moved further north into the Mid North Coast district. Hunter residents can expect daytime maximum temperatures between 20 to 25 degrees Celsius, with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Local News

