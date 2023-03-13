Let's keep Newcastle in the race, but ease the pain of Supercars too

It has been one thing to put up with the excessive noise from the cars racing around the circuit but it is another thing to have to continually hear the very loud voices of the commentators blaring away over loudspeakers all day during the races as well as between races. With them all hyped up and babbling on and on it has been almost as bad as the cars racing. Why do we need these people who appear not to be able to contain themselves and obviously love to be in front of a microphone?