Man suffers chest injuries in mountain bike crash

Paramedics were called to a fire trail at Ourimbah on the Central Coast on Monday morning after a man sustained chest injuries in a mountain bike crash.
Access issues meant the crews had to call in special operations paramedics in a four-wheel-drive.
Fortunately, a doctor who had been riding with the man was able to assess his injuries and care for him until paramedics arrived.
After being given pain relief at the scene, the patient was taken to Gosford Hospital in a stable condition.
