Two women were rescued on the weekend after they became caught on a cliff near Catherine Hill Bay.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Ghosties Beach about 5pm on Saturday where the women - aged in their 20s - had become isolated.
The chopper crew said in a statement the women had been swimming when they lost their footing and were swept towards the caves - they were found clinging to the cliff face.
The rescue team retrieved the pair and treated them at the scene, before they were taken to hospital with cuts and bruises and in a stable condition.
