Ebullient Hunter vignerons wrap up harvest confident that 2023 vintage will deliver something exceptional

By John Lewis
March 15 2023 - 9:00am
Marking this year's Get Your Hands Dirty Day are Brokenwood Grand Cru members Peter Bell, Lisa Oleson, Annmaree Bell, Cary Thompson and John Frank.

"SENSATIONAL", "10 out of 10", a rare vintage with both reds and whites of "stunning" quality - that is vignerons' verdict as the 2023 Hunter Valley wine grape harvest finished at the weekend.

