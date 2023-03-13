Newcastle Herald
Light Read

Comedian Naomi Mourra to perform Work Hacks From The Holy Book at Brunker Community Theatre, Adamstown for Newcastle Fringe Festival

By Damon Cronshaw
March 14 2023 - 9:30am
Comedian Naomi Mourra will perform her comedy show "Work Hacks From The Holy Book" at Adamstown from Friday to Sunday. Picture supplied

Naomi Mourra was brought up as a Jehovah's Witness. She left the church at age 21 and came out to her family as gay.

