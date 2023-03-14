We can all agree that a lot of people came to the Supercars event and had a good time.
We can also agree there were weeks of traffic disruption, businesses closing for the duration and the community prevented from enjoying public amenity.
A deep divide has been created, with a level of hostility between the two camps likely to worsen with the imposition of another five-year term.
No adequate economic justification for this event has been given to alleviate this hostility.
The promoter's attendance figures are rightly viewed with suspicion, and the EY Economic Income report of 2021 used these same figures without any accounting for costs - neither those accrued by government, nor those shouldered by many local businesses and residents.
Instead, the public has been fed media statements claiming the event "injects" multi-millions of dollars into the local economy without any detail as to where this money goes.
Since the CBD, right down to Darby Street and even further along to Honeysuckle and the west end, was largely deserted during the event, the public has a right to know where all this money went.
All we have is anecdotal evidence. Businesses well positioned in relation to the circuit received a boost, at least during the event itself.
Many accommodation providers did well because they were able to raise their rates.
Pubs close to the circuit also appeared to be doing a good trade.
But even these businesses had to make up for their usual clientele who avoided the area during the nine-week set-up and clean-up.
Thousands of spectators circulated in the Foreshore and Pacific parks and around the circuit.
But crammed into this area were caterers brought in by Supercars, largely coming from outside Newcastle and based in Queensland.
There were some local businesses inside the compound, but word is Supercars took a hefty 28 per cent of their profits.
The big problem with relying on economic impact reports is that they look only at the number of people who come into the city. They do not subtract the numbers who leave, or who don't come to the city because of the event.
This makes the Supercars event unlike any other major sporting event using purpose-built stadiums.
Because Supercars has to build and then remove its temporary circuit through the CBD's streets, normal city life is disrupted for an extended period.
During the event, the city is effectively closed to those not holding a ticket.
Thousands in the CBD actually leave home for the race weekend and tourists avoid the city because of the event.
The public has also been given a promotional justification for the disruption. Supercars puts Newcastle "on the map".
The city does indeed look good on TV. Most Novocastrians would experience pride of place viewing our city on the screen.
But who is watching? Are these viewers likely to come to the city as a tourist when the event is not on?
What is guaranteed is that the city provides the perfect backdrop for Supercars' sponsors.
Supercars' hype around the international viewing audience, picked up and promoted by council, has been extraordinary over the years.
In 2017, Supercars wooed the Newcastle public with the claim that there would be 220 million international TV viewers - almost three times the television audience of the US Super Bowl final in 2016.
The existing hostility from those impacted will not be healed by issuing further economic impact reports, nor by the outcome of what has grown into a popularity quest in the guise of a council "Have Your Say".
A couple of suggestions that would prove more effective. First, before making a decision on its future in Newcastle, provide the public with a performance audit carried out by the auditor-general to include costs as well as benefits.
Second, start negotiations with the state government for a regional, purpose-built motorsport facility capable of hosting Supercars.
With an election looming, this is an issue crucial to the city's future.
Candidates, please take note.
