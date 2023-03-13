It was an action-packed weekend for the motor sport enthusiasts with Supercars back in the city.
The Newcastle 500 dominated the headlines with an "angry" Shane van Gisbergen eventually taking the title on Sunday after being disqualified in the opening race on Saturday.
It is being recounted as one of the gutsiest performances every produced by the Newcastle Knights - a 14-12 win over the seemingly hapless Wests Tigers.
But the immediate playing future of Kalyn Ponga was left in doubt after the Knights captain was forced from the field after just two minutes due to another head knock.
That was just the first setback the Knights had to overcome in scoring one of the most heroic victories in their history.
It was not such a heroic performance from Newcastle's other flagship men's team on Saturday night.
For the third match in a row, the Jets failed to seize the opportunity to improve their finals credentials.
They are only three points adrift of the top six with six games remaining, but are also only six points ahead of last-placed Melbourne Victory, who could improve their position when they play Western United on Monday night.
Meanwhile, the Jets' women's side are in real danger of collecting the wooden spoon if they don't hit some form with their final three games of the season.
Last-placed Wellington, who Newcastle host on March 25, stunned leaders Sydney 1-0 on Saturday to close the gap on the Jets to just one point. Phoenix have a game in hand over Newcastle.
Adriana Konjarski, known as "AJ", may be in different colours this campaign but last year's leading scorer and player of the year has picked up exactly where she left off, scoring four goals as Broadmeadow beat a 10-player Mid Coast side of NPL Northern NSW on Sunday.
Other round-two winners were Adamstown, Newcastle Olympic and Charlestown Azzurri while New Lambton, Maitland, Mid Coast and Warners Bay are yet to post a point.
Charlestown are also two from two after their round-two win over Valentine while newcomers New Lambton crashed to an eight-goal loss against Maitland.
Connor Heydon scored twice then was sent off in Weston's 3-0 home win over Lambton Jaffas.
Adamstown and Olympic also took three points over the weekend.
Wallsend claimed the Newcastle District Cricket Association minor premiership as the semi-finals were locked in while Newcastle's Jason Sangha earned a Sheffield Shield recall with NSW.
The inaugural Newcastle Triathlon Series champions were crowned after the third and final event in Maitland on Sunday.
The Newcastle Revels have booked a semi-final showdown with Western Rams in the NSW Country Rugby League Championships.
It was a mixed weekend to open the NBL1 East season for the Newcastle Falcons, who are both at home this Saturday in round two.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
