Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Supercars protest hangs over season-opening Newcastle 500 amid disqualification of Triple Eight drivers, including two-time defending champion Shane van Gisbergen

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fallout from a drama-charged Newcastle 500 continues with outcomes of any potential Supercars protest from the 2023 season opener not expected until later this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.