The fallout from a drama-charged Newcastle 500 continues with outcomes of any potential Supercars protest from the 2023 season opener not expected until later this week.
Triple Eight have a three-day window to formally lodge a notice of appeal for disqualification of Saturday's top-two drivers, Red Bull Ampol teammates Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney.
As of Monday, Supercars officials were expecting that paperwork to come through before deadline with Triple Eight having moved quickly to challenge Sunday morning's decision to strip race-one results.
Two-time defending champion van Gisbergen bounced back in Sunday's second race, following up his maiden Newcastle 500 victory from 2019, but leaving him 126 points behind overall leader Chaz Mostert.
Next round is scheduled for Melbourne later this month with four races between March 30 and April 2.
Supercars officials hope any possible tribunal - essentially reversing the disqualification, dismissing the protest or lessening the punishment - would be heard by the end of the week.
The issue centred around the use of dry ice as a cooling mechanism under both driver's seats.
"Triple Eight is disappointed in the decision handed down by Motorsport Australia resulting in the disqualification of both Red Bull Ampol Racing cars from race one of the Newcastle 500, and we have lodged notices of our intention to appeal for both cars," Sunday's team statement read.
"The team sought permission from the Supercars head of motorsport prior to race one of the Supercars championship, which was granted, and we acted upon this permission.
"This was not a performance enhancement method, but a driver safety tool.
"Our team ethos is to race hard and fair every time we hit the track."
Mostert, second in both Newcastle 500 races, now has 276 points with van Gisbergen (150) back in 11th overall.
The controversy came amid the much-anticipated launch of new Gen3 vehicles and a Supercars return to Newcastle, which last hosted an event in 2019.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
