LOCAL drivers were left dealing with a mixed Newcastle 500 experience in 2023 amid a Dunlop Series podium, Aussie Racing Cars carnage and marriage proposal.
The "highs and lows of motorsport" were on display for hometown competitors - Singleton's Ryan Gilroy, Elermore Vale's Michael Sherwell, Warners Bay's Charlotte Poynting, Wallsend's Shaun Martin and Merewether's Cody McKay - across two Supercars support categories and three days of racing.
Gilroy, a Dunlop Series debutant in his first Newcastle 500, received a $1000 cheque after being named "driver of the day" on Sunday.
"That's pretty well the way I wanted to finish it, to make the dream come true. I remember sitting here [Newcastle 500] in 2017 ... so to come away with a podium and some silverware is unreal," Gilroy said.
The Dunlop Series continues in Perth next month (April 28-30).
Newcastle 500 debutant Sherwell confirmed on Monday his leg was "not broken, just really swollen and bruised". Poynting says the incident was "full on". Martin managed to avoid the mess and finish race four.
Round two will be held in Queensland next month (April 28-30), but McKay now has a wedding to plan following an on-track proposal with fiance Aly.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
