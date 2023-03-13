Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who caused fatal crash at Tomago was not 'consciously and voluntarily' driving, court hears

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Mark Pelos was driving along Tomago Road in March, 2020 when he crossed to the wrong side of the road and caused a crash that claimed the life of 75-year-old Geoffrey Gilbert Smith. Picture by SES Port Stephens Unit

A MAN who crossed to the wrong side of Tomago Road in March 2020 and caused a head-on crash that killed 75-year-old Geoffrey Gilbert-Smith was suffering a mental health impairment at the time and most likely was not driving "consciously and voluntarily", Newcastle District Court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.