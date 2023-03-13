CHARLESTOWN professional Jake Higginbottom has played some of his best golf at the NSW Open.
Higginbottom was tied for fifth last year - his best result since finishing third at the 2020 Queensland Open - and has two other top 10s. He was seventh in 2019 and eighth in 2016.
The 29-year-old is among nine Hunter hopefuls teeing up in the $400,000 championship event, which is being played at Rich River for the first time, starting Thursday.
This year has a different feel for Higginbottom, who plans to take a "break" after the season-ending The National Golf Championships at Cape Schanck in a fortnight.
"I have had some decent results in the NSW Open over the years," Higginbottom said. "This year there is no pressure on me. I can go out and enjoy it. I'm going to have a bit of a spell at the end of the season. I haven't been playing well and haven't been enjoying it as much as I used to. I think it might be time for a little break to reassess and see where I am at."
Higginbottom finished 57th at the New Zealand Open earlier this month.
He played solid, carding rounds of 67,70,72,70, but "couldn't get any putts to fall" on the weekend.
"I had a lot of lip-outs and left a few short," he said. :I played OK. I hit it a bit better which was nice."
Joining Higginbottom on the Murray River will be Blake Windred, Nick Flanagan, Dylan Perry, Aaron Townsend, Corey Lamb, Brayden Petersen and amatuers Jake Riley and Jye Pickin.
** Jake Dundas made a successful pennants return for Toronto in a crucial 5-3 away win over Charlestown in round eight on Sunday.
Jake Riley, Craig Avery and Josh Greenwood were also victors. Oscar Gilson and Justin Martin halved their matches.
Playing his first game since round three, Dundas came from behind to beat Jordyn Ward 2 and 1.
The win moved Toronto to 5.5 games, one clear of Newcastle,who have a bye in the final round. Toronto host Charlestown on Sunday and welcome Merewether in the final round.
** Ella Sacysbrook will head the Hunter contingent vying for selection in the NSW Combined Independent and Catholic Schoos team at Waratah on Tuesday.
As well as Scaysbrook, Harry Leggatt, Lachlan Venables, Harry Preece, Lachlan Standing, Patrick Duffy, Lachlan Lawson and Harry Atkinson hope to make the team for the NSW All-School championships at Waratah and Belmont in June.
AAP reports: Scottie Scheffler has reclaimed golf's top ranking following a costly and dramatic collapse from Australian Min Woo Lee at the mega-rich Players Championship in Florida.
Scheffler romped to a five-stroke victory at the PGA Tour's $A38 million flagship event after Lee frittered away a hard-earned share of the lead early in Sunday's final round at unforgiving TPC Sawgrass.
Lee racked up a double and three bogeys to eventually close with a four-over 76 and slip to a seven-way share of sixth.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
