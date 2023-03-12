Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Knights' Hastings apologises for post-game skirmish

By George Clarke
March 13 2023 - 10:38am
Tempers flared during and after the match as Newcastle scored a 14-12 NRL win over Wests Tigers. (Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS)

Newcastle halfback Jackson Hastings has expressed remorse for a hit on Wests Tigers centre Tommy Talau that led to security stepping in and calming a heated post-game exchange.

