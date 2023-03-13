HIGH-octane Newcastle Falcons guard Jakob Dorricott loves nothing more than opening night at Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium.
He loved it as a junior, cheering from the stands.
As a player, he reckons there is no better occasion.
On Saturday, the Falcons open their home-court account against fellow NBL One East heavyweight Manly.
"Our crowd is unreal," Dorricott said. "We have the best fans in the league. Hopefully we can sell it out and set the tone for the year."
Dorricott is confident the fans are in for a treat.
The Falcons suffered a 76-71 defeat away to Sutherland in round one.
"We didn't shoot the ball well," Dorricott said. "To lose by five and only shooting at 20 per cent in the second half against a top-six team ... there were a lot of positives to take out of it."
Blue-chip import Anthony Gaines is expected to make his debut against Manly after a delay in an international clearance forced the combo guard to watch round one.
Gaines along with home-grown stars Myles Cherry and Ryan Beisty, court general Jaidyn Goodwin, experienced big man Tom Dawson and points machine Matur Malauch spearhead a squad gunning for a championship.
Lock-down defender Thomas Akamarmoi has jumped ship from the Central Coast crusaders. Emerging talents Jai Smith and Lewis Mason are year older and armed with more game. Lachlan Mihai has moved south from Coffs Harbour and prodigy Alex Clinton has returned from college.
Dorricott, 25, has been with the senior squad since 2017.
He was a rookie in the 2018 championship-winning Falcons outfit, which was led by Josh Morgan and league MVP Austin Thornton, and can see many similarities with the current group.
"Being a part of the championship group was a great experience," Dorricott said. "We are very similar to the 2018 line up. We have some pieces that can really take us further.
I think we are a genuine chance.- JAKOB DORRICOTT
"Myles and Ryan are Newcastle boys through and through. It's really good to have them back. Anthony has fitted in culturally and will put us in scenarios to win games. I'm really excited to see what he does on Saturday night. A few of the younger guys are starting to step up. Jai Smith will play a bigger role this year.
"The league has gotten better but I think we have grown and gotten better too. We had a really good preseason with all the local guys who are here.They have improved and improved. I think we are a genuine chance."
Dorricott played 18 minutes off the bench, contributing eight points, three rebounds and an assist.
"I am happy to be a role player," he said. "Jaidyn getting into early foul trouble on the weekend meant I had to step up. I am trying to develop into more of a shooter. What ever the team needs I will do."
