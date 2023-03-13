As their opponent, Abi Curtin always found Newcastle tough to play against.
Now, as one of the Falcons' key signings for their 2023 NBL1 East campaign, the power forward is feeling right at home with their style.
"I've played against them and what I've found is Newcastle are always really hard-working, really tough, really physical," Curtin said ahead of the Falcons' first home game on Saturday.
"That suits my play well and as a team I think I'll fit in quite perfectly, so I feel like it's going to be a good season and a good fit."
The Sydney 25-year-old has been brought in by Newcastle women's coach Martin McLean to replace home-grown talent Chyra Evans, who helped lead the Falcons to last season's finals but has joined NCAA powerhouse University of Michigan.
Curtin spent three years playing at the University of Denver in the United States college system and joins the Falcons after two seasons in NBL1 South with Kilsyth Cobras.
She brings athleticism and front-court flexibility to Newcastle, who will be one of the smaller teams in NBL1 East.
"It's a really strong conference [in Melbourne], which has helped me develop as a player a lot," Curtin said.
"Marty gave me a call and said, 'Do you want to come to Newcastle? This is our team plan and it really suits you'.
"This year we're running with hopefully a smaller, faster team so I might be pushing up into that bigger position.
"Defensive-wise it will be a little bit different because I will be guarding bigger, taller, stronger people. But, that being said, one of my strong suits is running floor, getting in front of people, getting those easy fast breaks, so it probably will work to my advantage offensively."
The 185-centimetre-tall player made an immediate impact, scoring 11 points and producing nine rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots as Newcastle opened their campaign with a 66-52 away win over Sutherland on Saturday night.
The Falcons will be out to back it up when they host Manly, who were also round-one winners and knocked Newcastle out of last year's semi-finals, at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday (5pm).
"As a team, we definitely have a giant way to go," Curtin said.
"We have so much space to improve. But, that being said, everyone hustled. Everyone played hard.
"It was 35 degrees and we had eight players, so everyone played high minutes and gave it full heart. Despite it being a little bit disjointed, despite us not knowing how to play together properly, we took out a win and we can only go up from there."
McLean was buoyed by the team's first-up performance, which came without American Nicole Munger due to concussion.
The Falcons are also awaiting the arrival of another yet-to-be-named import next month.
"We did some really good things on the weekend but we still haven't been able to get to that practise level yet because of numbers," McLean said.
"But I'm happy with the group."
"Having a look at teams who were successful last year, they were smaller, so I think we can achieve some things with our quickness.
"Our goal is to have a bit of pace and be defensively up the floor and we did that a little bit on Saturday and it worked well for us."
