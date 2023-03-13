Julian Wilson to add star power to Surfest line-up

Former world No.2 Julian Wilson will make a rare competitive appearance when Surfest's main events kick off next week at Merewether.
Wilson will surf in the round of 64 at the 5000-point men's qualifying series event, which starts next Monday.
A five-time winner on the Championship Tour and the 2018 world title runner-up, the 34-year-old hasn't competed at the elite level since May 2021 when losing to Morgan Cibilic in quarter-finals of the Rottnest Island event.
The Queenslander has become an adopted Novocastrian after marrying local model Ashley (nee Osborne) and living in the region with their young family. He won Surfest in 2020 after edging out Merewether's Ryan Callinan in a nail-biting final.
He surfed three times last year on the second-tier Challenger Series, where his best result was a round of 16 finish on the Gold Coast. His only qualifying series appearance for 2022 was at Surfest, where he finished third in his round of 64 heat to fall at the first hurdle.
Meanwhile, Callinan set up a first CT clash against world No.1 Jack Robinson after improving his chances of avoiding the mid-season cut with a round of 32 win over South African Jordy Smith at the Portugal Pro.
On day two at the third stop on the CT, Callinan opened his heat at Supertubos with scores 5.67 and 5.43 from two-turn combinations to take control.
Smith had a 4.67 but his next best effort across six more waves was a 5.4, leaving Callinan with an 11.1 to 10.07 victory and a meeting with Robinson in the last 16.
The series leader from Western Australia earlier defeated Frenchman Tiago Carrique 10.93 to 5.93.
Callinan, who beat defending world champion Filipe Toledo in round one, was equal 16th on the standings after the opening two events in Hawaii. The top 22 after five contests keep their spots for the rest of this season and the start of 2024.
"I'm feeling good, and I think I get Robbo, so it's going to be hard," Callinan said after the win.
"Robbo's been ripping and to take down someone like Jordy and actually taking out Filipe in the first round too, I'm feeling really good and I'm really enjoying surfing over here and the waves have been super fun so I can't wait for the match-up."
Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker was yet to face American Griffin Colapinto in his round of 32 heat.
AAP reports: Australia's Callum Robson held his nerve to produce the first perfect 10-point ride of CT season in the nick of time.
Robson was facing an early exit in Portugal and needed a big score in the dying minutes of his elimination round heat against Brazil's Gabriel Medina and Frenchman Maxime Huscenot.
When a huge wave appeared, Robson launched into a deep drop, barely making the bottom turn then disappearing from view before rocketing out of the tube and drawing a 10 from the judges to advance.
"It feels really good, especially in a moment where I needed it the most," 22-year-old Robson said.
"I was so happy, I was clapping so hard that my hands got sore."
Following the men's elimination round competition in Peniche was put on hold while organisers waited for the massive swell to ease down and the tide to turn.
Later in the day, Robson also advanced through his round of 32 match-up over compatriot Liam O'Brien.
** Caves Beach's Jordy Liackman won through to the round of 64 as the 3000-point Central Coast Pro QS men's event at Avoca started on Monday.
Josh Stretton (Anna Bay) and Cooper Puttergill (Caves Beach) are yet to surf in the round of 96.
Third seed Mike Clayton-Brown (Corlette) starts in the last 64.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
