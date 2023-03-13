Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan to face world No.1 after heat win in Portugal

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 13 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 11:30am
Ryan Callinan in the round of 32 in Port. Picture by Damien Poullenot/World Surf League)

Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan set up a first Championship Tour clash against world No.1 Jack Robinson after improving his chances of avoiding the mid-season cut with a round of 32 win over South African Jordy Smith at the Portugal Pro.

