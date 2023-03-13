Ryan Callinan to face world No.1 after heat win in Portugal

Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan set up a first Championship Tour clash against world No.1 Jack Robinson after improving his chances of avoiding the mid-season cut with a round of 32 win over South African Jordy Smith at the Portugal Pro.
On day two at the third stop on the CT, Callinan opened his heat at Supertubos with scores 5.67 and 5.43 from two-turn combinations to take control.
Smith had a 4.67 but his next best effort across six more waves was a 5.4, leaving Callinan with an 11.1 to 10.07 victory and a meeting with Robinson in the last 16.
The series leader from Western Australia earlier defeated Frenchman Tiago Carrique 10.93 to 5.93.
Callinan, who beat defending world champion Filipe Toledo in round one, was equal 16th on the standings after the opening two events in Hawaii. The top 22 after five contests keep their spots from the rest of this season and the start of 2024.
"I'm feeling good, and I think I get Robbo, so it's going to be hard," Callinan said after the win.
"Robbo's been ripping and to take down someone like Jordy and actually taking out Filipe in the first round too, I'm feeling really good and I'm really enjoying surfing over here and the waves have been super fun so I can't wait for the match-up."
Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker was yet to face American Griffin Colapinto in his round of 32 heat.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.