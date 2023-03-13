Former rugby league star Jarryd Hayne left a taxi waiting in front of a woman's home in the Hunter region as he allegedly digitally and orally raped her, causing her genitals to bleed, the NSW District Court has heard.
Hayne, 35, on Monday pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent as the third trial began over the alleged assault on NRL grand final night in 2018.
The court heard that there is no dispute that sexual activity took place - the key issue is whether the woman consented.
In his opening address, Crown prosecutor John Sfinas said Hayne was in a taxi travelling from Newcastle to Sydney on the night of September 30, after a weekend-long buck's party for a friend, when he asked the driver to stop at the woman's home so he could pick up a bag.
Mr Sfinas said the Crown case was that the woman had been open to a possible sexual encounter with Hayne but changed her mind when she found out the taxi was waiting for him to return and continue the journey.
He said he expected the court to hear that Hayne then allegedly tried to kiss the woman, before forcibly removing her jeans as she tried to hold them up; that the woman told him "no" and "stop" and moved away from him on the bed.
Mr Sfinas said Hayne allegedly orally and digitally assaulted the woman for about 30 seconds but stopped when he realised she was bleeding.
Hayne left the home after he washed the woman's blood from his lips and hands, the court heard. The woman's mother was in the lounge room.
Hayne's barrister Margaret Cunneen, SC, said the defence case was that the sex was "entirely consensual".
"Nothing in that room was done against [the woman's] will," she said.
Ms Cunneen said Hayne and the woman had never met before the night in question.
She said the woman had sent Hayne messages on social media during the weeks prior in which she called him "gorgeous", as well as photos of herself "in various stages of undress".
Ms Cunneen said she expected the court would hear that the woman did not tell Hayne "no" or "stop" and did not resist - but had helped him take off some of her clothing.
The former Parramatta Eel, NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroo representative was charged in November, 2018, after the NRL Integrity Unit reported the matter to police.
A panel of 14 jurors was selected on Monday morning to guard against potential COVID-19 disruptions. That group will ultimately be reduced to 12 people.
The retrial before Judge Graham Turnbull continues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.