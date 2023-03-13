Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne faces retrial for allegedly raping woman in Hunter in 2018

By Nick Bielby
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne arrives at court in Sydney with his barrister Margaret Cunneen on Monday morning. Hayne is accused of two counts of raping a woman in the Hunter region in 2018. Picture by AAP

Former rugby league star Jarryd Hayne left a taxi waiting in front of a woman's home in the Hunter region as he allegedly digitally and orally raped her, causing her genitals to bleed, the NSW District Court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.