Consensus on ending no-grounds evictions at community-led Hunter election candidate forums

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:30pm
Members of the Hunter Community Allliance which represents about 250,000 people across the Hunter region.

HUNTER state election candidates have committed to ending 'no-grounds' evictions, tackling social and affordable housing and to establishing a community-led Hunter transition authority.

