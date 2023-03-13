HUNTER state election candidates have committed to ending 'no-grounds' evictions, tackling social and affordable housing and to establishing a community-led Hunter transition authority.
The Hunter Community Alliance invited all candidates to participate in online forums to test where each of them stood on key election issues.
Candidates representing the NSW Labor Party, Greens, and Socialist Alliance, as well as Independent MP Greg Piper MP participated.
Coalition candidates were a no-show, with nobody from the Liberal, National and One Nation parties participating or responding to the HCA.
Of those who attended, differences emerged on the amount of financial support for the Hunter Transition Authority, with the ALP committing to say more about the issue ahead of the election.
The transition authority which the HCA envisages would be funded to make evidence-based recommendations to the government on how to navigate the anticipated rapidly evolving economic, social and environmental change facing the region.
That brief would cover regional planning and governance, rehabilitation and land restoration community engagement skills enhancement and retraining for impacted workers.
Another issue the alliance raised related to the recently established expert panel set up to advise the Government on how to spend funds generated through the Royalties for Rejuvenation program .
The expert panel needs the remit and the resources to investigate longer term "whole of Hunter Valley" issues that the region is likely to face in the coming decades, the alliance says.
Family Inclusion Strategies Hunter spokesperson Dr Lou Johnston who helped develop the proposals and host the forum said it was disappointing to have no representation of the Coalition and missing MPs from some electorates.
"We are glad that all Labor, Greens and Independent Greg Piper agreed to continue meeting with the HCA over the next four years," Dr Johnston said.
Peter Coughlan of Hunter Renewal said that while the HCA did not get the level of commitment it was seeking on each point, there was now a consensus on housing and the transition authority.
"Whatever the outcome of the election, we want all Hunter MPs to work together to get the best for our region," he said.
"The absence of LNP candidates at the forums from all eight electorates raises serious questions about their commitment to listening in our region."
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
