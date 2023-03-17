Burgess Thomson experts in buying property at auction in Newcastle Advertising Feature

Burgess Thomson's new offices at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle. Picture supplied.

Buying property at auction is different to other property purchases.

The bidding process is public and if the hammer falls and you are the highest bidder, you have to sign the contract right there and then.

This means you must be sure you are bidding on a property that you can buy.

"For purchasers buying property at auction, there is no cooling off period, which means that you must make all your enquiries and inspections and have the contract reviewed prior to auction," said James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"It is recommended to seek legal advice regarding the contract, as if you are successful at auction any contract amendments cannot be made unless they are agreed prior to the auction.

"If the property is passed in but negotiations continue after the auction there is still no cooling off period if the property is sold on the same day it went to auction."

Burgess Thomson is often able to negotiate changes to the settlement date, deposit terms, and contract conditions prior to auction.

"Vendors will usually agree to amendments prior to auction as they want to keep most buyers involved and bidding the price up at the auction," James explained.

"A five per cent deposit is often requested, and if you are successful on the day the deposit needs to be paid at the auction. So check with the agent how they will accept payment. You may need to increase your daily funds transfer limit if paying by electronic transfer.

"Some buyers will also request a longer settlement date if they need to sell a property or need additional time to arrange finance."

Burgess Thomson recommends purchasers at auction seek finance pre-approval and ask the bank whether they will value the property at your maximum bid price.

"It is difficult to obtain unconditional loan approval prior to auction, but your lender may be able to do a desktop valuation and confirm the maximum amount they will lend you against the property," James said.

"You should also undertake building and pest inspections prior to auction, or if the vendor has these available, check that they can be transferred into your name following the auction.

"This will protect you in the event of major defects that are not disclosed by the inspector in the reports."

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded practices, established since 1983 and listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top-ranked law firms.

Burgess Thomson's areas of expertise include:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates, Will Disputes

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law and a loyal following of repeat clients.

James, who holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW, has over 20 years experience and has also completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

Together with a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and service their needs during what can sometimes be a stressful time.

"We conduct all our settlements electronically using PEXA, which means that clients receive funds from their sale on the same day and properties are transferred into our clients' names immediately at settlement," James said. "Clients can also download the PEXA Key app on their phone and use it to receive updates on the progress of their matter."