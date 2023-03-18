Morgan Cibilic keen for Surfest win to start surge back to the top

Almost two years ago at Merewether, Morgan Cibilic was riding the crest of a wave on his home break that few could have seen coming.
At the one-off Newcastle Cup, the Championship Tour rookie shocked the surfing world with a run to the semi-finals, beating two-time world champion John John Florence along the way.
He went on to finish the year as world No.5, capping a meteoric rise. Before the 2020 season was lost to the COVID pandemic, Cibilic had rocketed from No.111 on the qualifying series in 2018 to be the last man onto the dream tour at No.11 to end 2019.
The fairytale run, and the pint-sized talent's larrikin personality - showcased in short film Postcards from Morgs, made him the sport's newest star.
But just seven months after featuring in the inaugural WSL finals at Lower Trestles, he was a casualty of the tour's new mid-season cut. Forced to fight for a return with a top 10 finish on the Challenger Series (CS), he fell a heat short in 12th.
Next week, Cibilic heads back to competition at Merewether - this time at Surfest's 5000-point qualifying series event, which is the last chance for competitors to lift their ranking and secure a spot on the CS.
While Cibilic's place is already guaranteed, he wants to ensure the mistakes of last year are not repeated as he looks to make a flying start to the CS, starting in May.
"I just basically want to try to get some heats under the belt," Cibilic said.
"I obviously want to win but I just want to get the feeling of surfing some heats again.
"You just kind of lose a bit of practice sometimes.
"I feel like that was one of the things I let myself down with a little bit last year, coming to the start of last year I hadn't really had a heat for four or five months
"I just went straight into the deep end and got kind of smoked.
"I just want to change that up a little bit and make sure I'm as prepared as I can be."
Cibilic has already won the Usher Cup at Snapper Rocks to start his 2023 preparations.
He has also surfed for Merewether Surfboard Club at the Australian Boardriders Battle national final at Newcastle, helping them finish a close third, and at last weekend's KIrra Teams Challenge. In between those team competitions, he made the round of 16 at the 3000-point Great Lakes Pro.
Surfest will be another warm-up for Cibilic but there's no doubt the event is special to him.
CIbilic and his family moved from Angourie to Merewether when he was 12 and he honed his skills on the break through his teenage years alongside future tour surfers Ryan Callinan and Jackson Baker.
It was Baker who broke the local drought in the Surfest men's event last year, after Callinan went close in 2020, and Cibilic wants to add his name to the list.
"That's definitely one of my goals," he said.
"It would be so sick to win and keep it in the region I guess. And it's such a prestigious event for everyone from Newcastle because it's just been around forever.
"Obviously I would love to win it and seeing Jacko win last year fired me up. I'm like, I wish I did it now.
"It was sick to watch him win it though, being the first male Newy person to do it."
And he's hoping for big waves to help him produce his best.
"I guess it's just good being able to surf in front of all my friends, and just growing up on a wave helps a lot as well," he said.
"But I feel like Merewether hasn't been real Merewether for a lot of the events, except for the CT event, and all the local boys definitely had a bit of a home court advantage.
"I think [big waves] would definitely help me a fair bit. I think that's what's lacking at some of the QS and Challenger Series events."
While preparing for his major events, Cibilic has been gaining motivation watching clubmates Baker and Callinan compete on the CT across the first three events in their fight to avoid the mid-season cut.
"The waves have been pretty bad on tour so far but it would be sick to be over there with all the boys, and they've got such a sick crew on tour at the moment," he said.
"It would have been epic to be there, and it definitely fires me up. I'd love to get back there, that's for sure."
Also in the Surfest men's draw is 2020 winner and former world No.2 Julian Wilson and Central Coast ex-CT veteran Adrian Buchan.
Among the CS hopefuls is Port Stephens tyro Mike Clayton-Brown, who was third on the QS Australia/Oceania standings before this week's Central Coast Pro, where he exited in the round of 64. The top seven after Surfest move onto the second-tier series.
"The talent level coming out of Australia is really high at the moment," Cibilic said.
"I feel we've got the hardest region to qualify from out of anyone. All the events are usually pretty stacked."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
