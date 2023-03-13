Newcastle Herald
Down for the count: Kalyn Ponga has required seven HIAs in his past 18 games

By Robert Dillon
March 14 2023 - 8:00am
Kalyn Ponga leaves the field after being concussed against the Roosters last year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

SEVEN head-injury assessments in the space of 18 games. Those are the grim numbers that highlight why the playing future of Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga appears in jeopardy.

