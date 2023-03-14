Trashed Again, Outer Control, Long Distance, Beer Pressure - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Whitlams - Lizotte's
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hatchie - Cambridge Hotel
The Pleasures (Catherine Britt & Lachlan Bryan) - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Reckless Coast, Hand Models, Acacia Blue - Hamilton Station Hotel
Tim Easton (USA) - The Ship Inn
Frenzal Rhomb, with Boudicca, Where's Jimmy? - Hamilton Station Hotel
Mat McHugh & The Beautiful Girls - Cambridge Hotel
Mitch King, with Brandon Duff - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Raggle Taggle Gypsies, Dave MacMichael - Rogue Scholar
Wine Machine ft. Hot Dub Time Machine, Lime Cordiale, Bliss N'Eso, Northeast Party House, KLP - Dalwood Estate
Tim Rogers & The Twin Set, with This Way North - Lizotte's
Pacific Avenue, Teddie, Midway, Thomas Porter, Goon Gremlins, Lost Plaza - Hamilton Station Hotel
Astrodeath, The Neptune Power Federation, with Lachlan X Morris, Drugs In Sport, Owen Guns, Baam Bam, Unfit For Human Consumption, Stella Sea, The Howlin' Rats, Body Melt, Headbutt - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Piper Butcher, with Kingsley James - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Tom Santa - Newcastle Hotel
Mary Coughlan (IRE) - Lizotte's
Fever Shack, Trenchknife, Skorn, Grip Down - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Golden Gaytimes - Grand Junction Hotel
