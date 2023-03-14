JAKE Riley's first experience at the NSW Open is a blur.
To be fair, the Toronto prodigy was only 14.
Riley chipped in for a birdie on the 18th in a Monday qualifier at Liverpool to grab the last spot in the field in 2019.
It was stuff of dreams.
"It felt like everything happened so quick," Riley said. "I qualified on the Monday. It was the first time I had been exposed to the media and doing interviews. It was a pretty full-on week. It is something I won't forget."
Riley missed the cut at Twin Creeks.
The now 17-year-old will tee up in the NSW Open for a second time at Rich River Golf Club, starting Thursday.
The year 12 Toronto High School student earned an invite after winning the prestigious Concord Cup.
This time, he is far better equipped.
"I have grown a lot since them," said the P-Plater who made the nine hour drive to Moama on the Murray River. "The last few months especially, my game has felt really good. I'm very excited to get down there and see how I shape up against them all."
Riley will be greeted by plenty of familiar faces.
Charlestown professional Blake Windred, who in 2012 set the record as the youngest player at 13 years and 249 days to play in the NSW Open, is back in the country after three tournaments on the DP World Tour.
Nick Flanagan, Jake Higginbottom, Cory Lamb, Brayden Petersen, Dylan Perry, Aaron Townsend and amateur Jye Pickin take the Hunter contingent to nine.
Riley, who is in the NSW junior team, fired rounds of 66, 72 and 70 to be at five under and win the Corcord Cup last month - his first World Amateur Golf Ranking event.
At Rich River, the right-hander hopes to make the cut in what will be just his second tournament taking on the professionals.
"The big thing is to learn as much as I can," he said. "I will be playing alongside professionals and it is their job. I can learn from them.
"It is also good opportunity to size up my game. I can see the level that I am out and where I need to improve. It will be a great experience and help me moving forward."
The NSW Open is the start of two big months for Riley.
He will tee up in the Australian Junior Amateur at the Tasmania Golf Club (April 11-14) before representing NSW in the interstate series at Ulverstone Golf Club in Devonport the following week.
Then in May, Riley will represent Golf Australia in the Adam Scott Junior Championships in Florida, which is part of the American Junior Golf Association Tour.
"It will be my first international tournament," Riley said. "It is all pretty exciting."
