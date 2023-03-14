Jackson Baker bows out in round of 32 at Portugal Pro

Jackson Baker fought hard but bowed out to American Griffin Colapinto at the Portugal Pro, giving him three round of 32 exits to start his second Championship Tour season.
The Merewether surfer lost 14.43 to 13.17 on day three at Supertubos after an air reverse from Colapinto midway through the heat gave the American a 7.83 and the winning edge.
Colapinto backed it up with a 6.6 from a tail-sliding layback, leaving Baker (11.34) needing an 8.26 to get the lead.
He produced quality turns on a long right with 10 minutes to go to earn a 7.0, cutting the requirement to 7.44, but he couldn't find another decent wave.
Baker was equal 24th on the standings before the event and he will need better results at Bells Beach and Margaret River to push inside the top 22 and avoid the mid-season cut again.
Clubmate Ryan Callinan was to face world No.1 Jack Robinson in the round of 16.
Central Coast's Molly Picklum become the women's rankings leader after moving into the quarter-finals.
Picklum won her round of 16 clash against fellow Australian Isabella Nichols and next takes on Tatiana Weston-Webb.
In other results, Sally Fitzgibbons edged out reigning world champion Stephanie Gilmore, while Macy Callaghan and Sophie McCulloch will also fly the Australian flag in the quarters.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
