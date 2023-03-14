Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jackson Baker bows out in round of 32 at Portugal Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Baker at Supertubos. Picture by Damien Poullenot, WSL

Jackson Baker fought hard but bowed out to American Griffin Colapinto at the Portugal Pro, giving him three round of 32 exits to start his second Championship Tour season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.