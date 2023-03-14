The cause of a fire in a 10-level unit block in Newcastle West on Monday evening is being investigated.
Emergency crews were called to the Quest Apartments on Hunter Street just before 5pm after a fire broke out on the second floor.
About 50 people were evacuated as firefighters put out the flames.
Six pump teams as well as the Hazmat and rescue crew attended.
The fire caused minimal damage - mostly from smoke - and emergency services remained on scene until about 7.20pm.
No-one required hospital treatment.
Fire and Rescue NSW has handed the investigation of the cause to NSW Police.
