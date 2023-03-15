Helmets might be only way ahead for sports

INNES Belcher (Letters 10/3) begs us to keep Supercars for another five years as it is the "only truly worldwide event" held here in Newcastle. I beg to differ. Could I suggest soccer as well as surfing. Both hold international competitions in Newcastle and do not cause the disruption caused by Supercars, and both of those sports are enjoyed by millions. Your father may not follow surfing but perhaps soccer is his thing. I know that I would not wish him to suffer what we are suffering for sport of any kind. As for "breaking a few eggs in order to make an omelette", I wonder if you would like to volunteer to be an egg in future as most of us living within a kilometre of the track don't want the job any more.