Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Helmets might be only way ahead for sports

By Letters to the Editor
March 16 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helmets might be only way ahead for sports

IT'S becoming more prevalent that head contact is becoming more concerning in Australian football codes and that several head impacts resulting in assessments will require players to miss more consecutive games. I find it a conflict of interest that the media promotes huge boxing matches, which is basically condoning head contact, which is not canvassed as an individual health safety issue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.