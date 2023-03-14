Triple threat for trainer Aaron Goadsby in Gold Tiara heats

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby believes he has three genuine chances in the group 1 Gold Tiara series at Bathurst when heats are held on Wednesday night.
The Bathurst Gold Crown carnival kicks off with six Tiara heats for the two-year-old fillies. Goadsby has Ignite The Fire in gate five in heat one, Sweet Valeria with the nine in the second, La Derniere starting from two in the fifth and Luvareschs drawing the five in the sixth.
"Ignite The Fire, La Derniere and Luvareschs, they are the stronger of the four, while Sweet Valeria is here as part of a learning curve," Goadsby said.
"The three stronger ones are in even, tricky heats but with the right trip, they can all qualify for the final. If they don't get the right trip, they will be in the consolation.
"La Derniere has drawn the best and she's got some gate speed, so she can put herself in the fight, and hopefully Ignite The Fire can push forward. Luvareschs, her last run at Newcastle [when second] was good as well."
"But they are all fit and well. We came over yesterday so they are all settled in and are ready to go.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.