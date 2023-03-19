Newcastle Herald
Former Hamilton church evolves to serve modern day needs

By Alex Morris
March 19 2023 - 11:00am
Caroline de Vries, seated far left on the bench, with staff and community members at The Base. Picture by Simone De Peak

Across the globe, mental health disorders are soaring. The World Health Organisation recently released a mental health report revealing one billion people (more than one in eight adults and adolescents) worldwide have a mental disorder.

