Across the globe, mental health disorders are soaring. The World Health Organisation recently released a mental health report revealing one billion people (more than one in eight adults and adolescents) worldwide have a mental disorder.
Newcastle psychiatrist and self-confessed idealist Caroline de Vries is on a mission to create a space that improves mental health and wellbeing for the individual and the community. In 2019, she and her husband bought what was once a church in Newcastle West.
Founded as a Primitive Methodist Church in 1887, the two-storey, newly accessible space has been through a few renditions, including two different live music venues: The Unorthodox Church of Groove and the Black Malabar.
It's now an integrative health and community centre, The Base, with a team of passionate clinical and non-clinical staff offering services including psychology, mental health occupational therapy and art therapy. The Base hosts events and offers complementary services such as yoga, boxing and parenting workshops.
De Vries is not a one-woman band. She has more than 20 staff, including contractors, admin and a building manager.
I think that everybody knows intuitively that if you collaborate, which is the nature of humans, the total is always bigger than the individual parts.- Caroline de Vries
Unassuming from the Tudor Street entrance, The Base is big and packed with plants and natural light. There's a theatre, a yoga room, a cafe space, two courtyards, a board room and multiple therapy rooms. De Vries loved the building's bones and communal history. It's nothing like a hospital or clinical space.
"There are a lot of buildings in the health system that don't feel wholesome and nurturing. We were determined to find a place with an intention to be there for the long run with good bones and spaces," de Vries says.
She liked that the building was once a church, even though she's not really religious. She mentions Alain De Botton's book Religion for Atheists.
"Churches used to have an important communal function. He eloquently describes this loss. Churches are less prominent in modern day society. I believe we have lost the social fabric and I don't know what's replaced that, unless one thinks of social media, but this has not and has potentially raised more social division."
One of the mantras of The Base is that mental health is everyone's business. People make up the fabric of society, and community is part of wellbeing. At The Base people gather, hear live music, watch a play or see an art exhibition. They host an LGBTQI group with Headspace called "As You Are" and staff also run a free weekly walking group. De Vries and her colleagues are working on projects such as nature-based therapies, consumer advisory groups and a day program for youth.
They believe that looking at people's environment is important. They ask "how do we grow our people well?"
"The medical model has solid science behind it. It has grown and developed over many years, and has brought undoubtedly benefits to our collective health and increased our lifespan. It, however, also has elements that we need to question, especially in the area of mental health," de Vries says.
"We've expanded our lifespan, we have a lot of health and development knowledge and prosperity. Despite this we are seeing a global mental health crisis. This is a real concern and warrants examination of our social climate."
In theory, her field has so much know-how and resources. The money is not always equally distributed, but it's there. How come we are not thriving, she wonders.
They want The Base to be financially sustainable; it's not a boutique space for wealthy people. They've set up two separate businesses within the space: The Base Health and The Base Community which is a not-for-profit with membership options. They encourage everyone to get involved.
"On a societal level, we may have operated too much in silos, with nuclear families and nuclear profit based businesses," she says.
"We now we need to pull together, bring cohesion, enhance our social fabric. I think that everybody knows intuitively that if you collaborate, which is the nature and core of human beings, the total is always bigger than the individual parts. That's the ideal, my pipe dreams."
The Base launched in March of 2020, unfortunately coinciding with the pandemic. In 2023 it's easier to get the word out. In de Vries' experience, once people hear about The Base, they usually want to be involved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.