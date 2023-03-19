One of the mantras of The Base is that mental health is everyone's business. People make up the fabric of society, and community is part of wellbeing. At The Base people gather, hear live music, watch a play or see an art exhibition. They host an LGBTQI group with Headspace called "As You Are" and staff also run a free weekly walking group. De Vries and her colleagues are working on projects such as nature-based therapies, consumer advisory groups and a day program for youth.