NRL Round 3: Newcastle Knights name squad for historic clash with the Dolphins amid injury crisis

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
Dylan Lucas. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle will hand multiple players debuts after naming five rookies in their match squad for their historic clash with the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

