Newcastle will hand multiple players debuts after naming five rookies in their match squad for their historic clash with the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
With up to 10 top-flight players unavailable, the Knights were forced to dip into their lower-grade ranks to list a 21-man match squad on Tuesday.
Playmaker Ryan Rivett has been named in the No.14 jersey, while outside-back Dylan Lucas was also included on the interchange bench.
Thomas Cant, Ben Talty and Oryn Keeley, who made a shock debut late last season, are also listed in the match squad.
Friday's 6pm match will be Newcastle's first against the Dolphins, who are coming off consecutive victories over the Roosters and Raiders.
After losing Kalyn Ponga and Jayden Brailey to concussions, Newcastle gallantly fought on for a 14-12 victory over Wests Tigers on Sunday - their first win of 2023.
Both co-captains were unavailable for selection this week, as was back-up half Adam Clune due to concussion.
Tyson Frizell, Adam Elliott, Kurt Mann, Krystian Mapapalangi and Simi Sasagi are all sidelined with injuries.
Starting side
1. Lachlan Miller
2. Hymel Hunt
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Dom Young
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Jack Hetherington
11. Brodie Jones
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Leo Thompson
Interchange
14. Ryan Rivett
15. Mat Croker
16. Jack Johns
17. Dylan Lucas
Extended Bench
18. Enari Tuala
19. Greg Marzhew
20. Oryn Keeley
21. Ben Talty
22. Tom Cant
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
