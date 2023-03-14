Police are appealing for public assistance in the search for Lynn Scaife - a missing woman known to frequent the Lake Macquarie area.
The 62-year-old last spoke to relatives on March 6 and was reported missing on Tuesday.
Family and police hold serious concerns for her welfare.
Ms Scaife is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length red hair clipped up.
She is believed to be travelling in a white Subaru station wagon with NSW number plates.
Ms Scaife is known the frequent the Dora Creek, Wyee, and Wyong areas.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
