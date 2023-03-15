Keelan Hamilton conceded Maitland were hurting after being right in the fight of their first two matches with nothing to show for it.
In the tightest two games of both NPLW Northern NSW rounds so far, Maitland have gone down 2-1 to Charlestown Azzurri then 3-2 to Newcastle Olympic.
All three sides are expected to be in the mix for finals this campaign and the Magpies coach knows how important it is to be picking up points, even at this early stage.
"I think we're feeling a bit sorry for ourselves that we've got no points on the board after two reasonable performances," Hamilton, who returned from Young Matildas coaching duties on Sunday morning then was back on the sidelines for Maitland that afternoon, said.
"There's things that we can improve, but on the balance of play you could probably argue that we've done enough to potentially have six points on the board and we've got zero."
They host New Lambton at Cooks Square Park on Sunday with the Eagles also desperate to post their first points of the 2023 campaign after going down 4-1 to Magic then 3-0 to Azzurri.
"We expect a tough game," Hamilton said. "But it's certainly not doom and gloom. There's a lot more positives than negatives. Performances haven't been bad, just the results have."
Maitland will be without goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone, who sat out Sunday's game with a thumb injury and is waiting to see a specialist. Annabella Thornton debuted in place of Tomasone.
** Charlestown have had five different scorers across two games in encouraging signs for coach Niko Papaspiropoulos.
Emily Diaz and Lori Depczynski both scored as Azzurri opened their 2023 campaign by beating Maitland 2-1. Last weekend, Lilly-Jane Babic, Sarah Halvorsen and Brianna Williams all found the back of the net as they downed New Lambton 3-0.
"We've got a few more options this year and various girls looking to get on goal, which is good to see," Papaspiropoulos said.
"We still need to improve in that final third but the hunger from the girls and determination to be getting better in front of goal is there, and we've got plenty of avenues for it."
** Rosebud also shared the goals around in their 8-1 win over Warners Bay to be unbeaten in two outings.
Charli O'Connor and Eva Donnelly bagged match doubles while Tanya Jones, Heidi Hunton, Ellyse Lynch and Mia Owens also scored.
Rosebud face a big test of their top-four credentials when they host Broadmeadow at Lake Macquarie Regional Sports Facility on Saturday night.
** Mid Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury has been handed a one-match suspension after she was red-carded in their 5-1 loss to Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Sunday for a tackle on Lucy Jerram.
** Dates of the inaugural NPLW NNSW League Cup have been announced. The quarter-finals will be played over the Easter long weekend in April, semi-finals midweek between May 15-19 and the final on the weekend of August 5-6 during the FIFA Women's World Cup.
