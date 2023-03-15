CALLUM Gabriel says the transition to Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition was made a little easier this season because of some familiar faces.
Gabriel helps make up a Wallsend XI, dominated by fellow Maitland products.
He joins Tigers captain Jake Montgomery, who both hail from Norths, the Page brothers, Jacob and Lachlan (Raymond Terrace), injured paceman Pat Magann, Matt Lynch (Easts), Daniel McGovern (Thornton) and Alex Seamer (Kurri Weston).
"It's a bit of a jump from Maitland to Newcastle," Gabriel said.
"It's a good competition, a fair few good sides and there's always good players in there.
"It's probably been an easy transition from Norths to Wallsend because it helps having six or seven Maitland blokes down there, which kind of makes it still feel like home."
All-rounder Gabriel, a former Maitland player of the year, made the move in 2022-23 some 12 months after originally intended.
While on the soccer field in the lead up to 2021-22 he suffered a nasty injury - breaking his fibula, tearing ligaments and dislocating his ankle.
Gabriel feels comfortable enough in his recovery to continue donning the whites, despite experiencing pain occasionally.
"It has it's moments, every now and again it's a bit awkward," he said.
"It might hurt for a ball or two and then go back to normal. It might get swollen after a game if I've bowled 20-plus overs. Apart from that it's pretty good."
Gabriel has taken 30 wickets, equal top after the regular rounds wrapped up on the weekend, and enjoyed a call-up recently to the Newcastle representative squad.
Wallsend secured the minor premiership in the last round.
"That probably sums up our year," he said.
"We've been very good with the ball, ok with the bat and even in the field we've been really good.
"Generally we've had an all-round good year and hopefully we can add the big one [grand final] at the end of it."
The Tigers will host a semi-final at Wallsend Oval on Saturday and Sunday, minus Magann (ankle).
"We'll probably all have to bowl the extra overs Pat would bowl, but it doesn't change too much for us because we've done it for half the year already when he's been out [injured previously] or away with rep," Gabriel said.
He reckons fourth-ranked City present a "good test for us" despite the loss of Sussex-bound Oli Carter.
In the other semi, Wests meet reigning champions Stockton at No.1 Sportsground with a decider scheduled for March 25-26.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
