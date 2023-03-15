Newcastle Herald
Wallsend's Callum Gabriel surrounded by familiar faces after making move from Maitland

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 16 2023 - 10:00am
Wallsend's Callum Gabriel has taken 30 wickets, equal top in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition for this season. Picture by Peter Lorimer

CALLUM Gabriel says the transition to Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition was made a little easier this season because of some familiar faces.

