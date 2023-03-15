CARDIFF-BOOLAROO captain Jay Sneddon says he's already looking ahead to next season after a "super encouraging" finish to 2022-23.
In what was quite a turnaround this summer, CBs rocketed from last to sixth on Newcastle District Cricket Association's competition ladder and ended up nine points shy of the top four.
Last weekend's result against finals-bound City at home secured Cardiff-Boolaroo a sixth straight win and extended an unbeaten streak to seven, having also tied with Toronto on December 3.
Sneddon hopes CBs can carry that confidence and momentum into 2023-24, trying to make further inroads.
"Now the season's done everything's looking towards next season," Sneddon said.
"We've started player retention meetings, which has all gone really well so far. Definitely looking to reset our goals and seeing if we can give the top four a shake next year."
Following a round-one wash-out back in October, CBs opened with five losses in-a-row.
"I think it's really reflective of our team as well [that improvement]," Sneddon said.
"If I had to guess, we'd have the youngest average age in the comp and the second half of the season not only showed the hard work but also how much they developed, both skill wise and mentally. And just learning to win."
Based on two-day fixtures alone, Cardiff-Boolaroo were ranked second behind minor premiers Wallsend and were the only club to stay undefeated after Christmas.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
