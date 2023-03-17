Racing spotlight shines on Dubbo

Dubbo will become the epicentre of greyhound racing in NSW this weekend when the world's richest middle-distance event is staged at the city's racetrack at Dawson Park.
The $180,000 final of the Country Classic is the culmination of a three-week series which saw qualifying events staged at eight regional venues around the state.
On Saturday, March 11 the Dubbo club hosted four semi-finals of the event, with first and second in each race qualifying for the final, where the winner will receive $125,000.
NSW premier trainer Jodie Lord has qualified two runners; early favourite Bandit Jane and her brother Grim Madara. Victorian trainer Mark Delbridge has siblings Valor Bale and Ailee Bale through to the final, with the other qualifiers being the John Finn-trained Tania Keeping, John Smart's Showman Jack, the Dennis Barnes-trained Nangar Rocket, and another Victorian, Jackpot Joan trainer by Glenn Dainton.
Finn will be attempting to win back-to-back Country Classics having taken out the inaugural event in 2022 with Zipping Kyrgios.
When conceived the Country Classic was planned to rotate around NSW regional tracks each year, but such was the success of the inaugural event at Dubbo in 2022, Greyhound Racing NSW decided to have the club host the first three editions of the Country Classic.
Apart from a race card packed with feature events, patrons on-course will have the added bonus of a performance from country music star, and local, Jason Owen.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
